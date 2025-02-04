Paparazzi Are Now More Polite Towards Chappell Roan, Thanks to her 2024 VMAs Outburst

ELMONT, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 11: Chappell Roan attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

During the 2024 VMAs, Chappell Roan had a row with a photographer who was rude to her during her red carpet appearance. While she was fixing her dress, the photographer seemingly told her to “shut the f— up.” Roan yelled back, “You shut the f— up.” She also added, “Not me, b—.”

Setting Boundaries

After the incident, Roan has been known as someone who sets her boundaries, even with fans. In a lengthy post on her Instagram, the “Good Luck, Babe!” singer wrote “For the past 10 years I’ve been going non-stop to build my project and it’s come to the point that I need to draw lines and set boundaries. I want to be an artist for a very long time.”

She added, “I’ve been in too many nonconsensual physical and social interactions and I just need to lay it out and remind you, women don’t owe you s—. I chose this career path because I love music and art and honoring my inner child, I do not accept harassment of any kind because I chose this path, nor do I deserve it.”

Chappell Roan admitted not everyone is a fan of her no BS attitude and that she “would be more successful if I was OK wearing a muzzle.” In an interview with Jack Saunders (via Buzzfeed), Roan said, “I did not crumble under the weight of what the expectation of being a pop star is,” referencing to her standing up for herself during the VMAs.

She added, “I think that completely shattered what everyone…like, that is not what a pop star is supposed to do. I’ve been acting that way…whether it’s right or wrong in that situation…but I’ve been responding that way to disrespect my whole life. But now there are cameras on me.”

Paparazzi and Chappell Roan at the Grammys

Fans seeing how paparazzi interacted with her during the Grammy Awards made them happy because they managed to respect the boundaries she set and even lauded her for “starting a movement.”

In a video posted by Pop Base, paparazzi can be heard saying please repeatedly and being polite to the “Pink Pony Club” singer.

A photographer even called her “sweetheart” while asking her to look over the shoulder, while one asks, “Can we see the front of the dress, please.”

Fans reposted the video and tweeted, “The paparazzi calling her ‘sweetheart’ and saying ‘please’ and just genuinely being quieter and more respectful as they should she started a movement,” while another wrote, “They should’ve been respectful from the very start honestly.”