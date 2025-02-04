Here Are the Stars Performing at the 2025 Super Bowl

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Kendrick Lamar, winner of Record Of The Year, Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song, Best Music Video and Song Of The Year for “Not Like Us”, poses in the press room during the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Fresh from winning Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song, and Best Music Video for “Not Like Us” during the 67th Grammy Awards, Kendrick Lamar is now busy preparing to take center stage for the 2025 Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show.

Kendrick Lamar. Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show

This won’t be Lamar’s first Super Bowl performance. In 2022, the Pulitzer Prize winning rapper was part of Dr. Dre’s Super Bowl LVI halftime show, sharing the stage with Eminem, 50 Cent, Mary J. Blige, and Snoop Dogg.

Aside from Lamar, there are other stars performing during the 2025 Super Bowl

2025 Super Bowl Performers

Jon Batiste

Following Reba McEntire who sang the national anthem during last year’s Super Bowl, Jon Batiste, Grammy-winning singer and songwriter will perform the national anthem this year. It was announced by the NFL last year. Batiste is known for being The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’s musical director from 2015 to 2022.

Trombone Shorty and Lauren Daigle

Trombone Shorty and Lauren Daigle will perform “America the Beautiful.” Shorty is a trombone player from New Orleans, Louisiana who opened for Red Hot Chili Peppers during their 2017 The Getaway World Tour. He also performed with Little Big Town during the Academy of Country Music Awards in 2016 and performed twice for Barack Obama at the White House.

He will perform at the Super Bowl with Lauren Daigle, a contemporary Christian music singer and songwriter who collaborated with Reba McEntire in the past for the song “Back to God.”

Ledisi

Ledisi will conclude the pre-game telecast by performing “Lift Every Voice and Sing” (following Andra Day who performed it last year). Aside from being a Grammy winning R&B singer, Ledisi is also an actress and is best known for her roles in the movies Selma and Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story, Spinning Gold and All Saints Christmas. She also guest starred in the docudrama American Soul, and cameoed in the FX drama Pose.

Super Bowl LIX, featuring the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs (yep, that’s Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce’s team), is set for February 9. The game will air on Fox at 6:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. CT and will also be available for streaming on Fubo and Tubi.