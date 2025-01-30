Here’s What We Know About ‘Legally Blonde’s’ Prequel TV Series ‘Elle’

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 14: Reese Witherspoon attends as Amazon debuts Inaugural Upfront Presentation at Pier 36 on May 14, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Amazon)

Legally Blonde is a chick flick so iconic that people often thought Reese Witherspoon, who played the lead role of Elle Woods, went to law school in real life. In an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, Witherspoon shared the story of when she was called for jury duty and was asked to be the foreman. The jurors unanimously voted for her and when she asked why they chose her, she said, “They were like, ‘You went to law school.’ I was like, ‘Y’all this is really upsetting. I definitely did not go to law school, I didn’t finish college.”

Reese Witherspoon Is Not Legally Blonde | The Graham Norton Show

Since fans can’t seem to get enough of Elle Woods, and after the sequel, Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde, a spin-off, Legally Blondes and Legally Blonde: The Musical, Witherspoon is working as executive producer together with Lauren Neustadter, Lauren Kisilevsky and Marc Platt for a prequel, Elle.

Elle, A Legally Blonde Prequel

On her Instagram account, Witherspoon posted that Elle would specifically focus on Elle Woods while she was still in high school. She wrote in the caption: “Before she became the most famous Gemini vegetarian to graduate from Harvard Law, she was just a regular ‘90s high school girl. And all of you are going to get to know her, next year on @primevideo I’M SO EXCITED!”

Reese Witherspoon: Filming Will Start on March

As reported by People, Witherspoon revealed filming will start in March. The Big Little Lies actress said, “I’m really excited because we’re going through the casting process right now and we’re picking who is going to play the young me. It’s kind of a trip.”

She added, “It’s so exciting too, to watch these young girls that are so filled with enthusiasm and excitement and completely… There’s so many good ones. That’s the hard thing because there’s so many good people to choose from.”

Batwoman Creator Will Serve as Co-Showrunner

Variety reported that Caroline Dries will serve as Elle’s co-showrunner. Aside from being the creator and showrunner of CW’s Batwoman, Dries also executive produced The Vampire Diaries, Smallville, Arrow and Gotham Knights.

Legally Blonde 3 is Still a Possibility

Even if Witherspoon is busy with Elle, she’s still open to the possibility of doing Legally Blonde 3. Per Collider, Witherspoon said, “I’m still hoping that Legally Blonde 3 is gonna come together in the right way.” She added, “It’s just like Top Gun, they waited a long time to make another version of that movie, and I loved the nostalgia piece they incorporated in it. So definitely that gave us a lot of inspiration about what we would want to do with Elle Woods and make sure that we had all those same touchstones that mattered to people (back) then.”

Elle will premiere on Amazon Prime Video sometime this year, according to Teen Vogue.