Ariana Grande Reflects on ‘Victorious’ Role and Calls for Better Industry Protections for Young Actors

Pop star Ariana Grande plans to concentrate on acting over the next ten years. She’s also raising concerns about gaps in laws protecting child performers in the entertainment industry.

The move to acting marks a return to Grande’s beginnings. She got her start on Broadway at 15 before landing the role of Cat Valentine in Victorious. The series ran from 2010 through 2013, launching her to TV stardom.

“Acting feeds me differently than songwriting,” said Grande to Business Insider. She points out that singing means “constantly reliving that one thing that you wrote the song about.”

Laws protecting child performers aren’t the same everywhere. Even with the Coogan Act meant to protect young performers’ money, many still end up losing their earnings.

Like many child stars, Grande had to cut back on school to handle grown-up work hours in entertainment. This struggle between education and career remains a big challenge for young performers.

During Victorious, Grande and castmate Elizabeth Gillies poured themselves into their roles. Their hard work highlighted the real pressures young TV stars deal with every day.

Each state handles child actor regulations differently. Some keep tight control, while others barely oversee things. This mixed bag of rules leaves some kids vulnerable.

Jackie Coogan’s story led to the first protection law in 1939. He grew up to find his parents had spent all his earnings – a shock that pushed for legal changes.

As discussions about young performer safety grow louder, Grande joins the conversation. Many believe today’s laws need updating to fit modern entertainment.

While taking on more acting jobs, she’ll still make music. This balance lets her embrace both her theater background and pop star success.