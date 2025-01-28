Lady Gaga Announces Mayhem: New Album Drops March 7

Lady Gaga has officially announced her new album. Mayhem, a 14-track release fans previously referred to as LG7, is set to arrive on March 7. Ahead of the release, Gaga will debut a new single on Sunday, February 2, with its music video premiering during a commercial break at the 2025 Grammy Awards.

In a press release, Gaga shared that the album “started as me facing my fear of returning to the pop music my earliest fans loved.” She compared the creative process to “reassembling a shattered mirror: Even if you can’t put the pieces back together perfectly, you can create something beautiful and whole in its own new way.” Gaga executive-produced the album with Michael Polansky and Andrew Watt, with additional contributions from producers Watt, Cirkut, and Gesaffelstein.

Rumors about the follow-up to Chromatica which Gaga jokingly called her 2024 release Harlequin LG6.5 gained momentum last September. While promoting Joker: Folie à Deux, she hinted that the album would arrive in February 2025.

Since then, Gaga has released the song and video for “Disease” and dropped a series of teasers, including a Times Square billboard and a countdown clock on her website that hit zero with today’s announcement. Her 2024 collaboration with Bruno Mars, “Die With a Smile,” will also feature on Mayhem, with that track and “Disease”.

Fans are already thrilled about the announcement. On Gaga’s Instagram post about the album, one person commented, “All the Drag acts are already warming up their jaws ready to lip sync the house down to this!!!” Another simply said, “We needed this!”

