North West Raps in Japanese on FKA Twigs’ New Song ‘Childlike Things’

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 12: Kim Kardashian and daughter North West attend the Western Conference Semifinal Playoff game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on May 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

North West, the 11-year-old daughter of artist Ye (formerly Kanye West) and Kim Kardashian, raps in Japanese on “Childlike Things,” the eighth song on the 11-track project by the FKA Twigs, which came out Friday (Jan. 24). Over a fun electronic dance beat, North delivers these lyrics, translated to English by Google:

“Hello, my name is North/ From California to Tokyo/ Jesus the King/ Praise God/ Jesus is the only true God.”

North is also listed as a writer on the song. Proud mom Kim Kardashian promoted the collaboration on her Instagram Story, sharing a link and writing, “@fkatwigs ft NORTH out now!”

“Childlike Things” is North’s first official music project outside of her work with her dad. She previously sang with Ye on Vultures 1’s song “Talking” in February 2024. That August, Ye released Vultures 2, which featured North on another track, “Bomb.” Her younger sister, Chicago West, also appeared on that song.

Twigs, who featured North on this new track, has worked with Ye before. In 2020, she teamed up with Ye and Skrillex on Ty Dolla $ign’s song “Ego Death.”

North’s new project comes shortly after Ye shared on Instagram that he’s been teaching his daughter how to rap. In one video, he’s seen giving North tips. “This little girl made me love music again,” he wrote in another post, along with a picture of North next to a keyboard.

“She asked me to make beats for her, so I got back on the ASR,” Ye shared on Jan. 21. “I chopped up beats for her album and even did every beat by hand for BULLY.”

