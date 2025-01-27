Bladen Community College Launches New Scholarship for Former Inmates and Single Parents

Students at Bladen Community College can now get help through the A Brighter Day

Scholarship. The money helps cover everything from textbooks to class fees.

The scholarship opens doors for former inmates, single parents, and students with

little or no financial aid. Two local business owners — Merlin Jerome and Yolanda

Smith of Crosse Branch LLC — put up the money to make it possible.

“We are thrilled to launch the new A Brighter Day Scholarship, a support that aligns

with our core mission to promote educational opportunities for all members of our

community,” said Sondra Guyton, Vice President for Institutional Advancement at

Bladen Community College Foundation, to Bladen Online.

Students can apply through the Financial Aid and Foundation offices at Bladen

Community College.