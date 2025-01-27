Skip to Search Skip to Live Player Skip to Content Skip to Footer

Bladen Community College Launches New Scholarship for Former Inmates and Single Parents

Author Cate Russ

Students at Bladen Community College can now get help through the A Brighter Day
Scholarship. The money helps cover everything from textbooks to class fees.

The scholarship opens doors for former inmates, single parents, and students with
little or no financial aid. Two local business owners — Merlin Jerome and Yolanda
Smith of Crosse Branch LLC — put up the money to make it possible.

“We are thrilled to launch the new A Brighter Day Scholarship, a support that aligns
with our core mission to promote educational opportunities for all members of our
community,” said Sondra Guyton, Vice President for Institutional Advancement at
Bladen Community College Foundation, to Bladen Online.

Students can apply through the Financial Aid and Foundation offices at Bladen
Community College.

Get The Kiss & Tell Newsletter Delivered To Your Inbox

Stay up to date on the latest from your favorite artists, Fayetteville happenings, exclusive giveaways, and more.

*
By clicking "Subscribe" I agree to the website's terms of Service and Privacy Policy. I understand I can unsubscribe at any time.
Author Cate Russ
Category:

More Human Interest

Load More