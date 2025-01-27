The Latest on Cyrus’ Family Feud: Billy Ray Cyrus vs. Trace

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: Billy Ray Cyrus attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

To say that the Cyrus family’s relationship is complicated is an understatement, with cheating allegations, siblings choosing sides, and the infamous mother-daughter-Dominic Purcell love triangle. Recently, Trace Cyrus wrote an open letter via his Instagram urging Billy Ray Cyrus to get help.

Billy Ray responded, but not in the manner Trace was hoping.

Billy Ray Cyrus Taking Legal Action Against Trace

Billboard reported that Trace posted via his Instagram Story that Billy Ray Cyrus is taking legal action against him. “For all of you wondering no I still haven’t heard from my dad. He did contact a family member to let me know he’s taking legal action against me for encouraging him to get help. Dad I live 30 miles away from you. You could’ve just come & talked to me like a man.”

He also posted on his account how he will always love the singer but is no longer respecting him as a man.

Braison Cyrus Speaks Out

Braison Cyrus, Trace and Miley’s younger brother spoke out about the ongoing drama between his father and elder brother. Per People, Braison said, “I don’t have any bad feelings toward anyone in my family.” The 30-year-old music producer said in a statement (as published by USA Today) that he is producing Billy Ray’s latest album, set for release in the summer of 2025.

“I’ve spent this past year getting to know my dad better than I ever have. I’ve heard stories, jokes and songs that I don’t think anyone else has. It’s an opportunity to tell my dad’s story through music and I’m fortunate to be able to take it. Music, stories and family are the most important things to my dad, so to bring the two together is a full circle endeavor.”

Braison posted via his Instagram Story that Billy Ray Cyrus is “happy, healthy and ready to make this record.”

However, as reported by the New York Post, Trace countered what his brother was claiming. A fan asked a question saying “Braison is posting your dad is happy and healthy. I’m confused?” The former Metro Station guitarist wrote, “Birds of a feather flock together.” He also posted a picture of a disheveled Braison with a crying face emoji with the caption “That’s my YOUNGER brother by the way…”

Their most famous sibling, Miley, as reported by Page Six, has no interest in repairing the strained relationship with their father. Still, she and Noah, who loves Billy Ray “unconditionally” and only “wants the best for him,” were concerned. The siblings, except Braison, also “signed off” on Trace’s Instagram post before he shared it, as they all agreed with him.